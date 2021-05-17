1 killed, 3 injured in Lumberton crash on Roberts Ave.

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — One person died and three others were injured during a two-vehicle crash in Lumberton on Sunday night.

Crews were called to the scene at 5:56 p.m. near the intersection of Roberts Avenue and Carver Street. Cpt. Terry Parker with the Lumberton Police Department said two vehicles were involved.

Rhonda Kaye Oxendine, 39, of Lumberton, died in the crash.

Oxendine was driving a 2009 Ford heading west on Roberts Avenue, according to Capt. Parker. Oxendine’s car struck a 2010 Ford that was traveling east.

Capt. Parker said Oxindine was swerving in and out of traffic while speeding and lost control.

A passenger in Oxendine’s car was taken to Southeastern UNC hospital for his injuries. The driver and a passenger in the other car also were injured and taken to Southeastern UNC Hospital for treatment.

No further information is available at this time. Count on News13 for updates.