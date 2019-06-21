1 killed by fallen tree amid South Carolina storms

ATLANTA (AP) – Officials in South Carolina say a person has been killed by a fallen tree amid heavy winds sweeping across the Southeast.

News outlets report that Richland County Coroner Gary Watts confirmed the death occurred Thursday afternoon in Columbia. Officials did not release further details about the victim.

A wind gust of 79 mph (127 kph) was recorded in Columbia, as high winds produced dozens of reports of trees down in the Carolinas. Utilities reported more than 200,000 customers without power Thursday evening across Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

Strong storms brought several trees down on homes here in Florence County. A News13 Breaking News crew sent pictures from the 4300 block of Pamlico Highway near Eaddy Circle. Two homes were badly damaged.

Neighbors say two people in their 80s were taken to the hospital. The Howe Springs Fire Department said it rescued an elderly woman from her mobile home.