1 killed in shooting just outside Hartsville

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – One person was shot and killed in a weekend shooting near Hartsville, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Darlington County deputies responded to a shooting along Lakeview Boulevard just outside Hartsville by the airport, according to Sheriff James Hudson.

The victim has been identified as Christopher Benton McLeod, 29, of Carthage North Carolina, according to Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee.

Drugs were involved in the shooting, according to deputies, but details are limited. One person has been arrested but their name has not yet been released.