MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Another person was arrested Friday after they say he was involved in an argument Feb. 6 that led to a shooting, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

Shaquille Crowley, 27, of Clio, was involved in an argument with another individual that led to both individuals shooting at each other, according to deputies.

On Friday, Crowley turned himself in at the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office and was charged with attempted murder. Crowley is currently at the Marlboro County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

Michael Goodman, 38, of Bennettsville, was also arrested in the incident and charged with attempted murder. News13 is tracking crime where you live. Click here for more reports

Goodman was taken to the Marlboro County Detention Center and was given a $25,000 surety bond, according to the sheriff’s office.