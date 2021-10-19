1 more charged after shots fired at Darlington County home

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man has been arrested after shots were fired in September at a home in Darlington County, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to the 1500 block of Syracuse Community Road after it was reported that homeowners came home and found someone there, according to the sheriff’s office. Shots were fired and the homeowners fled.

It was thought that subjects were still in the home when law enforcement arrived, but no one was found at the home.

Eric Anias Bacote was charged with attempted murder, burglary first degree, criminal conspiracy, possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime, and kidnapping.

A juvenile was also arrested in this shooting back in September.

Several firearms were also found during the investigation, according to Maj. David Young with the sheriff’s office. Young said the juvenile’s identity will not be released due to his age.