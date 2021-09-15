1 more charged in 2019 murder of Pawleys Island man

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WBTW) — Georgetown County law enforcement has charged another person in the 2019 killing of a Pawleys Island man.

On Dec. 11, 2019, Deondre Brown was shot in the front yard of his home in the Pawleys Island area, according to previous reporting.

Chandler Sport, 17, has been held as a juvenile since his arrest and has been transferred to Georgetown County Detention Center as an adult.

He is being charged with murder and armed robbery with a deadly weapon. The Solicitor will determine how his case will move forward, according to authorities.

Aiden Zasimovitch, 19, of Pawleys Island, was also previously charged in this case after he pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and criminal conspiracy. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison.