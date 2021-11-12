1 more charged with murder in Myrtle Beach area shooting on Halloween weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One more person has been arrested and charged with murder after a Myrtle Beach area shooting Halloween weekend, according to police.

Katerena Bedjan, 27, was arrested on November 3 after police say she was involved in the shooting that killed Patrick Smith, 49, of Marshville, North Carolina, according to police.

She was charged with criminal conspiracy and murder, according to booking information on the J. Reuben Long Detention Center website. No bail has been set.

Leo Watkins, 17, of Henderson, North Carolina, was previously arrested and charged with murder and criminal conspiracy.

News13 has reached out for more information on how Bedjan was connected to the shooting. Count on us for updates.