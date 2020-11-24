1 of 2 charged with murder in shooting death of Darlington County man released on bond

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – One of two suspects previously charged with murder in a Darlington County shooting death, was released from jail on bond on Saturday morning, according to booking records from the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.

Tyles Durant, 19, was released on a $75,000 bond after being charged with murder and 3 counts of attempted murder in the shooting death of Jamaal Antwan Baker on August 19.

Around 6 p.m. on August 19, deputies were dispatched to a home on Susan Drive where they found Baker who had been shot, according to previous reporting. Baker was taken to the hospital where he later died.

