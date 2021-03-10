Police search for armed and dangerous Florence man whose brother has been charged with murder

Johnny Anthony Wells, left, who is wanted by police and his brother, Freddie Junior Wells, who has been arrested and charged with murder. (Photos: Florence Police Dept.)

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – Florence police have arrested one man and are looking for his brother in connection with a Tuesday morning homicide.

Tuesday, Police responded to the 700 block of Roosevelt Street for calls of shots fired, according to police. When they arrived they found one person who was in critical condition with gunshot woulds.

The victim later died from their wounds while at the hospital. Their name has not yet been released.

Officers learned the incident started as a drug transaction, armed robbery, according to police.

On Tuesday evening, police arrested and charged Freddie Junior Wells for his involvement in the shooting, according to police. Freddie Wells faces charges of murder, armed robbery and criminal conspiracy. He remains in the Florence County Detention Center.

Police also obtained warrants for Wells’ brother Johnny Anthony Wells for murder, armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and criminal conspiracy.

Police are still searching for Johnny Wells, who is considered to be armed and dangerous.

If anyone has information they are asked to contact the Florence Police Department 843-665-3191 or the crime stoppers hotline 888-274-6372.