1 person charged with attempted murder in Darlington shooting

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) – One person has been charged with attempted murder in a Darlington shooting, according to Darlington Police.

On Feb. 5, officers were sent to apartments in the area of 304 Broad Street in reference to a shots fired call, according to an incident report obtained by News13.

When officers arrived, they saw a man face down on the floor, bleeding with a pistol near him, according to police.

They were told by another victim that she and the man were inside the apartment when two men were beating on the door, according to the report.

The woman, according to police, said she slightly opened the door when one of the men forced the door the rest of the way open before striking her in the head with a pistol. The woman said one of the men then shot the other victim.

Terry Christopher Fraizer was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.