1 person dead after being struck by tractor trailer near Conway, troopers say

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is dead Monday morning after troopers say they were hit by a vehicle in the early hours.

Around 2:40 a.m., South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers were sent to the area of Highway 501 near Enoch Road, about 3 miles north of Conway.

When they arrived they discovered a crash between a freightliner tractor trailer and a pedestrian, according to authorities.

The tractor trailer was traveling north on Highway 501 when it struck the pedestrian who was walking along the road. The pedestrian died on scene.