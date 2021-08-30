1 person dead after being struck by tractor trailer near Conway, troopers say

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is dead Monday morning after troopers say they were hit by a vehicle in the early hours.

Around 2:40 a.m., South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers were sent to the area of Highway 501 near Enoch Road, about 3 miles north of Conway.

When they arrived they discovered a crash between a freightliner tractor trailer and a pedestrian, according to authorities.

The tractor trailer was traveling north on Highway 501 when it struck the pedestrian who was walking along the road. The pedestrian died on scene.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories