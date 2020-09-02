1 person dead after collision between motorcycle, truck in Marlboro County

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – The South Carolina Highway patrol is investigating a two vehicle collision from Tuesday night, that left one person dead.

Around 8:50 p.m., the SCHP responded to a collision between a pickup truck and motorcycle in the area of Highway 381 and Academy Road, according to troopers.

The motorcycle failed to yield the right of way while turning onto the highway, and pulled out in front of the truck, causing the two vehicles to collide, according to authorities.

The rider of the motorcycle was killed in the crash, even though troopers say they were wearing a helmet.

A passenger in the truck was injured and sent to the hospital, according to troopers. There is no word on the extent of their injuries.

The case is still under investigation by the SCHP. This is a developing story. Count on News13 for updates.

