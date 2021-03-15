1 person dead after early morning shooting at Marlboro County night club

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MARLBORO CO., S.C. (WBTW) – Marlboro County deputies are investigating after an early morning shooting Monday at a night club left one person dead.

Around 2 a.m. a person was shot at the Ellison Club just outside McColl, according to Lt. Trevor Murphy with the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim was taken to a North Carolina hospital where they later died from their injuries.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide. Details are limited at this time. Count on News13 for updates.

News13 has been tracking shootings in our area for 2021. You can view the full map below.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories