1 person dead after early morning shooting at Marlboro County night club

MARLBORO CO., S.C. (WBTW) – Marlboro County deputies are investigating after an early morning shooting Monday at a night club left one person dead.

Around 2 a.m. a person was shot at the Ellison Club just outside McColl, according to Lt. Trevor Murphy with the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim was taken to a North Carolina hospital where they later died from their injuries.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide. Details are limited at this time. Count on News13 for updates.

