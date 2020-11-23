1 person dead after late night Sunday shooting in Conway

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) — Officers are investigating after a deadly shooting late Sunday night, according to the Conway Police Department.

Around 11:30 p.m. police were dispatched to the 100 block of Rivertown Boulevard in Conway for a reported gunshot victim in a parking lot, according to CPD.

When officers arrived they found a 30-year-old male victim dead on scene. The victim has not yet been identified. There were no other victims, according to officials.

One suspect is in custody, but police have not identified them at this time. Count on News13 for updates.

