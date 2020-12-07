1 person dead after they were struck by a car Sunday evening

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Troopers are investigating after a Sunday evening pedestrian versus vehicle fatal collision.

Around 5:30 p.m. on Reeves Ferry Road a collision between a person and a car resulted in one death, according to Master Trooper David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The car and person were both moving in the same direction down the road when the car struck the person from behind, Jones said. The person was transported to the hospital but later died from their injuries.

The person driving the car was uninjured and was wearing a seat belt, Jones said. The collision is still under investigation. Count on News13 for updates.