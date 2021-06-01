1 person dead in shooting at Conway Waffle House

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway police are investigating after they say there was a deadly shooting at a Waffle House in Conway early Tuesday.

The shooting happened in the early hours of Tuesday morning at the Waffle House along Highway 501 near Bethel Drive, according to Conway Police Department PIO Broke Holden.

One person was detained and one person died, according to police. The victim’s name has not yet been released. The people involved, according to police, were not employees of the restaurant.

