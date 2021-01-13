1 person in critical condition after shooting at Laurinburg home

LAURINBURG, NC (WBTW) – Laurinburg police are investigating after a person was shot at a home Wednesday morning.

Around 5 a.m., officers responded to a home in the area of Terrace Circle in reference to a person being shot.

Upon arrival officers found a person in the upstairs bedroom, unresponsive with gunshot wounds, according to police. They were transported to a medical facility in critical condition.

One person has been detained at this time.

The investigation is ongoing and details are limited at this time. Count on News13 for updates.

