1 person in critical condition after shooting at Laurinburg home

LAURINBURG, NC (WBTW) – Laurinburg police are investigating after a person was shot at a home Wednesday morning.
Around 5 a.m., officers responded to a home in the area of Terrace Circle in reference to a person being shot.
Upon arrival officers found a person in the upstairs bedroom, unresponsive with gunshot wounds, according to police. They were transported to a medical facility in critical condition.
One person has been detained at this time.
The investigation is ongoing and details are limited at this time. Count on News13 for updates.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Clemson Tigers release 2021 baseball schedule
- Pompeo suggests Trump should get Nobel Peace Prize
- Florence County man dies when struck by a tree in work-related accident, coroner says
- McConnell rejects emergency session for impeachment trial
- COVID-19 nurse ‘in shock’ after $1 million lottery win in North Carolina