1 person in custody in Myrtle Beach shooting that left 1 dead

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police have one person in custody in the fatal shooting of a Myrtle Beach man Monday.

The victim. identified as 25-year-old William Wallace of the Myrtle Beach area, was killed in a shooting on Cedar Street, according to Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. He was taken to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center where he later died.

The suspects identity is being withheld, and will be released when formal charges have been made, according to Tom Vest with he Myrtle Beach Police Department.

