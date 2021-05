GALIVANTS FERRY, S.C. (WBTW) — Officers are investigating after a dump truck overturned in Galivants Ferry, injuring one person and closing the highway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The rollover occurred around 9:32 a.m. in the area of Barnhill Road at West Highway 19, according to HCFR. One person was transported to the hospital with injuries.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety will be on scene and investigating. You are asked to avoid the area while crews work.