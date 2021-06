LONGS, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was injured after a vehicle overturned in Longs early Monday morning, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Around 2:05 a.m., troopers were sent to the area of Highway 90 and Stephens Lane for a single-vehicle accident, according HCFR.

One person was transported to the hospital with injuries as a result of the crash. Investigation is ongoing, count on News13 for updates.