HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – One person was taken to the hospital with injuries after a crash in Longs on Monday afternoon.

Horry County Fire Rescue was called to the area of N. Highway 905 and E. Highway 9 at 2:15 p.m. Two vehicles were involved in the crash, according to Tony Casey, with Horry County Fire Rescue.



The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

Count on News13 for updates.