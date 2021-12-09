1 person injured in early morning shooting at Myrtle Beach sports bar

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are investigating after they say there was an early morning shooting at a Myrtle Beach sports bar.

Around 2:30 a.m., officers were sent to Spencer’z Sports Bar for calls of a fight, according to police. While officers were on their way, they received word that there had been a shooting.

One person was injured with non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment. There have been no arrests and are there are no suspects at this time. Count on News13 for updates.