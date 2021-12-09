1 person injured in early morning shooting at Myrtle Beach sports bar

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Image courtesy of Google maps

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are investigating after they say there was an early morning shooting at a Myrtle Beach sports bar.

Around 2:30 a.m., officers were sent to Spencer’z Sports Bar for calls of a fight, according to police. While officers were on their way, they received word that there had been a shooting.

One person was injured with non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment. There have been no arrests and are there are no suspects at this time. Count on News13 for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories