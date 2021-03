GALIVANTS FERRY, S.C. (WBTW) – One person was taken to the hospital after a house fire Friday morning in Galivants Ferry, according to HCFR.

Around 5:52, crews were sent to a home on Brunswick Spring Road for a house fire. The fire was contained to one room and extinguished without spreading to the rest of the home, according to HCFR.

The fire is under investigation. Count on News13 for updates.