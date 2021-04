GALIVANTS FERRY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was sent to the hospital following a single-vehicle rollover with entrapment Tuesday morning in Galivants Ferry.

Around 6:13 a.m. Horry County Fire Rescue crews were sent to the area of 3739 Plainfield Road for calls of a single-vehicle crash, according to HCFR.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is on scene and investigating. There is no word on the condition of the injured person at this time. Count on News13 for updates.