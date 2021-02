MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – One person was injured in an overnight house fire in Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Around 2:20 a.m., crews were sent to the 5000 block of Dogwood Circle for calls of a house fire.

One person received minor injuries and was treated on scene. They did not go to the hospital, according to HCFR.

The fire is still under investigation. Count on News13 for updates.