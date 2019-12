MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Rescue crews took one person to the hospital after a crash on Farrow Parkway.

The rollover crash happened just before 11 a.m. Thursday on Farrow Parkway near Orchard Drive, according to the Myrtle Beach Fire Department. Only one car was involved.

The condition of the driver is not known.

This is a developing story. Count on News13 for updates as we work to gather more information.