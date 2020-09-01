1 person injured, sent to hospital in Monday night shooting in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – Lumberton police are investigating after they say a man was shot Monday night at his home.

Around 10:17 p.m. in the area of Lot 2 Cheryl Drive in Lumberton, police responded to a shots fired call that was later upgraded to a person shot, according to police.

When police arrived, they found that the home in the area and a car had both been shot, according to police.

Police also found a 19-year-old victim who said he had heard gunshots, and got up to see what was going on, according to authorities. After getting up, the victim was struck by a bullet.

The victim was taken to Southeastern Regional Medical Center where he was treated before being sent to another hospital for further treatment, police said.

At this time there is no information available on the suspect or suspects in this incident.

Anyone with information concerning this shooting should contact Detective Yvette Pitts at the Lumberton Police Department 910-671-3845.

