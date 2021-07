HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – Rescue crews took a person with injuries to the hospital after a tubing incident on Intracoastal Waterway in Horry County.

Horry County Fire Rescue was called at 1:50 p.m to the waterway area in between Osprey Road and Enterprise Road in Myrtle Beach.

One person was taken to the hospital with injuries as the result of “a tubing-related accident,” HCFR reported.

South Carolina Department of Natural Resources also responded to this call.