1 person sent to hospital after collision involving 18-wheeler damages utility pole in Loris

LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) – Crews are working to clear the roadway after a collision involving an 18-wheeler damaged a utility pole in Loris Wednesday morning.

Around 6:07 a.m., Horry County Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to the area of McNabb Shortcut Road in Loris for a vehicle versus 18-wheeler versus utility pole collision.

The incident has shut down the road as crews are working. One person was transported to the hospital with injuries, according to HCFR.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is on scene and investigating.

