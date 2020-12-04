1 person sent to hospital after collision involving dump truck in Horry County

GALIVANTS FERRY, SC (WBTW) – One person was sent to the hospital following a collision involving a dump truck and another vehicle Friday morning.

Around 5:43 a.m. Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to a call of a vehicle versus dump truck collision in the area of 2847 Jordanville Rd. in Galivants Ferry, according to HCFR.

One person was sent to the hospital with injuries, there is no word on their condition at this time.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is on scene and investigating. You are asked to avoid the area while they work.

