AYNOR, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was sent to the hospital Tuesday morning after Horry County Fire Rescue officials say a dump truck caught on fire.

Around 11:20 a.m., crews were sent to the area of Highway 22 near mile marker 7 West in Aynor for calls of a commercial vehicle fire.

The fire has been extinguished at this time, and the Department of Public Safety is investigating.