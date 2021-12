MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Fire Rescue crews say one person has been sent to the hospital after a mustang crashed into a garage in Myrtle Beach.

Around 7:20 a.m., crews were sent to the area of St. Ives Road for a vehicle v. a building. One person was transported to the hospital with injuries.

Details are limited at this time. Count on News13 for updates.