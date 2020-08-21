1 person sent to hospital after vehicle becomes overturned in Loris

LORIS, SC (WBTW) – One person has been transported to the hospital with injuries after a single-vehicle incident Friday morning, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
A vehicle became overturned at 5:50 a.m. in the area of Coats and Jasmine Roads in Loris, HCFR said.
The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is on scene and investigating. Count on News13 for updates.
