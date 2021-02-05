Police: 1 person sent to hospital after overnight Darlington shooting

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) – Darlington police are investigating a shooting that happened overnight.
Officers responded to the area of South Ervin Street where one person was sent to the hospital with unknown injuries, according to Chief Kelvin Washington.
There is no further information in this developing story. Count on News13 for updates.
