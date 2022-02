MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called to the scene after a person fell from a building site.

Around 11:27 a.m., crews were called to the scene just off Carolina Forest Boulevard where a person fell from approximately one story, according to HCFR.

The person was transported to the hospital with injuries, according to HCFR. Count on News13 for updates.