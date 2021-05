LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WBTW) – One person was taken to the hospital after a car overturned in a crash on Highway 17 in Little River, Horry County Fire Rescue said in a post on Twitter.

HCFR responded to the crash, which slowed traffic near Vereen Memorial Gardens, at 3:04 p.m. Wednesday. The Calabash Fire Department assisted at the scene.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is handling the investigation. Count on New13 for updates.