1 person taken to hospital after truck crashes into tree in Horry County

HORRY COUTNY, SC (WBTW) – One person was transported to the hospital with injuries after crews say they crashed into a tree.
Horry County Fire Rescue is on scene of vehicle versus tree collision at Carolina Lakes Boulevard and Blackstone Drive, according to HCFR.
Crews were dispatched around 8:06 a.m., and the roadway is now clear However, crews are still on scene and investigating so people are asked to use caution when driving in the area.
