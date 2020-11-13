1 person transported to hospital after vehicle collides with tree in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Crews are on the scene of a vehicle versus tree collision Friday morning.

Around 6:58 a.m., Horry County Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to the area of Green Sea Road and Highway 646 in Green Sea.

When they arrived they found a vehicle that had crashed into a tree, according to HCFR.

One person was transported to the hospital with injuries. There is no word at this time on their condition.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is on scene and investigating. Count on News13 for updates.