MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Crews are working to clear the road after a truck overturned on the Highway 17 Bypass.

Crews were dispatched to the area near Coventry Boulevard around 12:08 p.m, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

One person was injured in the single-vehicle rollover. One lane of the road is blocked heading toward Surfside Beach.

