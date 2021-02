MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – One person has been taken to the hospital with injuries following a two-vehicle collision in Myrtle Beach Tuesday morning.

Around 7:51 a.m., Horry County Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to the area of 5000 Highway 17 Bypass for a two-vehicle crash.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is on scene and investigating, according to HCFR.

People are asked to avoid the area while crews work.