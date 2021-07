CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers are investigating after a three-car crash sent one person to the hospital.

Around 7:25 a.m., Horry County Fire Rescue crews were sent to the area of Highway 544 near Singleton Ridge Road for calls of the collision.

One person was transported to the hospital as a result of the crash, according to HCFR. Delays can be expected as crews work. Count on News13 for updates.