1 seriously injured in Myrtle Beach crash on Socastee Boulevard

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Department of Public Safety officials are investigating after an early morning crash in Myrtle Beach sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Around 3:40 a.m., HCFR crews were sent to the area of 3690 Socastee Boulevard for calls of a crash. One person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, according to HCFR.

People are asked to avoid the area while first responders work. Count on News13 for updates.