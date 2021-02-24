1 shot, 1 in custody following shooting outside Dillon motel

DILLON, S.C. (WBTW) – One person is in custody after Dillon police say he shot another man during a verbal dispute Tuesday night.

Around 10:30 p.m., officers responded to the The Royal Regency Motel on Radford Blvd in reference to a domestic dispute, according to police.

When they arrived they hear an argument going on between multiple people behind the motel, according to authorities.

As officers approached the argument one man shot another man, according police.

The gunshot victim was treated by EMS and the man with the gun was taken into custody. The name of the man in custody has not yet been released.

