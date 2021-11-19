1 shot in overnight home invasion in Marion County

MARION CO., S.C. (WBTW) — Marion County deputies are investigating after they say one person was shot in an overnight home invasion.

Thursday night, deputies were called to a home on Havenwood Road in the Saint Mary’s community of Marion County for calls of shots fired.

When they arrived, they were told an unknown suspect shot the homeowner, causing non-life threatening injuries, according to deputies.

The MCSO K9 team responded but was unsuccessful in locating the suspect. If you have any information please call 843-423-8399.