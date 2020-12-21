Florence mayor to hold news conference after 1 seriously injured in assault

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – One person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries following an assault Monday morning.

Around 10:09 a.m., Florence police responded to the area of 801 Clement Street and the Northwest Park Community Center to calls of an assault, according to police.

When officers arrived, they located a victim who was seriously injured, and they were transported to the hospital, police said.

The incident is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. Oliver of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or goliver@cityofflorence.com.

Florence Mayor Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin will hold a press conference at 5 p.m. to discuss the incident.

The press conference will be held in City Council Chambers on the 1st Floor at the City Center, 324 W. Evans Street.

