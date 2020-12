HCFR deploys dive team to help on rescue efforts (Photo courtesy of City of Conway Fire Department)

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Conway fire crews responded to calls of a potential drowning at a retention pond in Conway Friday afternoon.

Horry County Fire Rescue assisted the City of Conway Fire Department in a recovery effort after a report of a possible drowning in the area of Kiskadee Loop, according to HCFR.

HCFR deployed their dive team to help with recovery efforts. One person was transported to the hospital with injuries, HCFR said. There is no word on their condition.