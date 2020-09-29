1 woman dead, 1 person with life-threatening injuries in Conway shooting

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Conway police are investigating after a shooting incident Monday night where one person died and another was injured.

Around 7:30 p.m. officers responded to the 1600 block of Suggs Street for a shots fired call with injuries, according to the Conway police department.

When officers arrived on scene, it was determined one woman was dead with a gunshot wound, CPD said. The name of the victim has not yet been released, while authorities are notifying family.

Another person has life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound, and was transported to a hospital, according to authorities.

There is no suspect at this time. Detectives are currently investigating, details are limited at this time. Count on News13 for updates.

Anyone with information related to this incident is urged to contact Conway Police Department at (843)248-1790.