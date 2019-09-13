1-year-old baby left alone in car for 21 minutes, police say; man arrested

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Police charged a man with unlawful neglect after finding a 1-year-old baby left alone in a car.

Myrtle Beach police on Thursday at 12:15 p.m. were called to 2000 21st Avenue North for a report of a child left unattended in a car. They found, in plain view, a one-year-old baby in a car seat in the back of an unattended car, according to the report.

Police said they found the owner and driver of the car inside the Department of Motor Vehicles at the address. “It was determined the baby was left inside of the unattended vehicle for approximately (21) minutes,” the officer wrote in the report. The officer concluded the child was placed at unreasonable risk of harm.

Julian Reanaldo Crawford, 37, was arrested and booked at 12:15 p.m. on Thursday on a charge of children / legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child.