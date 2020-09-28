10 face charges after major meth sting near Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD CO, SC (WBTW) – Ten people have been charged for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

“The sale of illicit drugs is a continuous problem in Chesterfield County,” said James Dixon, Chesterfield County sheriff. “The arrest of these 10 defendants is a positive effort in diminishing drug dealing in Chesterfield County. I would like to thank all the listed agencies for their hours of work expended to arrest and prosecute these defendants.”

The following defendants have been arrested and arraigned on an indictment for charges related to their alleged roles in the drug conspiracy:

Michael Gary Pruitt, a/k/a “White Mike,” 30, of Kershaw, is charged in the conspiracy with 500 grams or more of methamphetamine. This charge carries a potential penalty of 10 years to Life imprisonment. He is also charged with two counts of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, each of which carries a potential penalty of at least five years, consecutive to any other penalty imposed.

Brian Thomas Huey, 47, of Mount Croghan, is charged in the conspiracy with 500 grams or more of methamphetamine. This charge carries a potential penalty of 10 years to Life imprisonment.

Matthew Sidney McIntyre, 31, of Jefferson, is charged in the conspiracy with 500 grams or more of methamphetamine. This charge carries a potential penalty of 10 years to Life imprisonment.

Christopher Kent McClain, 49, of Jefferson, is charged in the conspiracy with 500 grams or more of methamphetamine. This charge carries a potential penalty of 10 years to Life imprisonment.

Christopher Jacob McClain, a/k/a “White Boy,” 29, of Pageland, is charged in the conspiracy with 500 grams or more of methamphetamine. This charge carries a potential penalty of 10 years to Life imprisonment.

Franklin Lee Laney, Jr., a/k/a “Pops,” 42, of Jefferson, is charged in the conspiracy with 500 grams or more of methamphetamine. This charge carries a potential penalty of 10 years to Life imprisonment.

Ridge Steven Oliver, a/k/a “Stevie,” 55, of Ruby, is charged in the conspiracy with 500 grams or more of methamphetamine. This charge carries a potential penalty of 10 years to Life imprisonment.

Jonathan Ray Gordon, a/k/a “Jon G,” 37, of Jefferson, is charged in the conspiracy with 500 grams or more of methamphetamine. This charge carries a potential penalty of 10 years to Life imprisonment.

William Chester Miles, a/k/a “Bug,” 31, of Lancaster, is charged in the conspiracy with 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. This charge carries a potential penalty of 5 to 40 years imprisonment.

Sheila Ann Hicks, 47, of Pageland, is charged in the conspiracy with 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. This charge carries a potential penalty of 5 to 40 years imprisonment.

“Investigations like these should remind criminals in Chesterfield County, and elsewhere, who flood the drug market with methamphetamine that DEA and its law enforcement partners will ultimately destroy their meth-trafficking activities,” said Robert J. Murphy, Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Atlanta Field Division.

The case was investigated by the DEA, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office, Cheraw Police Department, Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, Hartsville Police Department, Florence County Sheriff’s Office, Florence Police Department, and Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office.

This case is being prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime.

Assistant United States Attorneys Lauren Hummel and Everett McMillian are prosecuting the case.