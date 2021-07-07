10 injured when tornado touches down near Naval submarine base in St. Mary’s

ST. MARY’S, Ga. (WSAV) – A tornado has touched down in the downtown St. Mary’s area, according to the Camden County Emergency Management Agency (EMA).

Video from an RV park on the base shows mobile homes overturned, trees down and debris scattered.

“That’s where we’re focusing our efforts. There have been some buildings that appear to have some degree of damage,” said base spokesman Scott Bassett.

About 10 people were injured and taken to hospitals by ambulance, Bassett said.

Filming the damage, Sergio Rodriguez called it “utter chaos.”

Camden County EMA is asking residents to shelter in place.